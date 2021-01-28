Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 4 of 10]

    Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines of Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 28, 2020. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 18:52
    Photo ID: 6500156
    VIRIN: 210128-M-CI314-1028
    Resolution: 2087x3130
    Size: 329.2 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony
    Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony
    Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony
    Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony
    Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony
    Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony
    Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony
    Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony
    Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony
    Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT