Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Covid-19 Vaccination

    Covid-19 Vaccination

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    This week, some wing members received the Covid-19 vaccination at 126 Medical Group.

    Master Sgt. Rob Cange
    126 MXS

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 13:03
    Photo ID: 6499630
    VIRIN: 210128-Z-ET407-0314
    Resolution: 3502x4142
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Covid-19 Vaccination, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    126 ARW
    inthistogether
    In this together
    126 mdg
    126 Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT