    Fort Drum firefighters train on Remington Pond for cold-weather rescues [Image 4 of 5]

    Fort Drum firefighters train on Remington Pond for cold-weather rescues

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum firefighters test their skills, equipment and teamwork while conducting rescue training in the icy waters of Remington Pond on Jan. 27. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 12:44
    Photo ID: 6499607
    VIRIN: 210127-A-XX986-004
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum firefighters train on Remington Pond for cold-weather rescues [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    firefighters
    rescue training
    FES

