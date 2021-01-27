Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 12:44 Photo ID: 6499605 VIRIN: 210127-A-XX986-002 Resolution: 2784x1856 Size: 1.2 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Drum firefighters train on Remington Pond for cold-weather rescues [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.