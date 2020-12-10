Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nobel Prize

    Nobel Prize

    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of Naval Research

    Dr. Robert Wilson, left, and Dr. Paul Milgrom on the day they found out they won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. Both professors previously received support from the Office of Naval Research. They won the Nobel Prize for their work on Auction Theory, which designs innovative formats for auctioning goods and services that are difficult to sell in traditional ways. Their research improved how the U.S. Navy selects contractors to build ships and submarines. (Image credit: Andrew Brodhead)

