    Pa. National Guard gets new senior enlisted advisor

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jon B. Worley was recently selected to be the Pennsylvania National Guard's ninth senior enlisted advisor.

