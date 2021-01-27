Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division Artillery Assists with Koko Crater Stair Repair Effort [Image 7 of 9]

    25th Infantry Division Artillery Assists with Koko Crater Stair Repair Effort

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    HONOLULU, Hawaii - A 25th Infantry Division Artillery Soldier loads a bucket of gravel with a Koko Koalition volunteer to carry up the Koko Crater hiking trail as part of the Koko Koalition’s stair repair effort on 27 January, 2021.

    The 25th Infantry Division Artillery and 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment volunteered their time and assistance to contribute toward the stair rehabilitation initiative to give back to the community and ensure the stairway can continue to be enjoyed by our Oahu Ohana for years to come.

