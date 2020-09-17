Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oak HIll (LSD 51) Change of Command

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES
09.17.2020

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Expeditionary Strike Group 2

    200917-N-VP266-1002
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Sept. 17, 2020) - Cmdr. Kathryn Wijnaldum, prospective commanding officer of the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), arrives at a change of command ceremony while pier side at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Sept. 17, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)

    USS Oak HIll (LSD 51) Change of Command
    USS Oak HIll (LSD 51) Change of Command

    USS Oak Hill
    Change of Command
    LSD 51

