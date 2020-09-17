200917-N-VP266-1002
VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Sept. 17, 2020) - Cmdr. Kathryn Wijnaldum, prospective commanding officer of the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), arrives at a change of command ceremony while pier side at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Sept. 17, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 11:13
|Photo ID:
|6499543
|VIRIN:
|200917-N-VP266-1002
|Resolution:
|1600x1143
|Size:
|139.56 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Oak HIll (LSD 51) Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT