200917-N-VP266-1001

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Sept. 17, 2020) - Cmdr. Kathryn Wijnaldum, prospective commanding officer of the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), speaks to the ship’s crew during a change of command ceremony while pier side at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Sept. 17, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2020 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 11:13 Photo ID: 6499542 VIRIN: 200917-N-VP266-1001 Resolution: 1600x1142 Size: 110.36 KB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Oak HIll (LSD 51) Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.