A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle flies in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 27, 2021. The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, demonstrating U.S. Air Force Centrals' posture to defend and deter against potential aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 09:31
|Photo ID:
|6499382
|VIRIN:
|210127-F-CC297-0219
|Resolution:
|3567x2373
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, KC-10 fuels bomber mission [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
