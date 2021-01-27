Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KC-10 fuels bomber mission [Image 20 of 22]

    KC-10 fuels bomber mission

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-15E Strike Eagle in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 27, 2021. The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, demonstrating U.S. Air Force Centrals' posture to defend and deter against potential aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 09:31
    Photo ID: 6499381
    VIRIN: 210127-F-CC297-0182
    Resolution: 5546x3690
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 fuels bomber mission [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Sean Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission
    KC-10 fuels bomber mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    F-15
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    USAF
    B-52 Stratofortresses

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT