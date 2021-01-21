Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team sings Happy Birthday to Airman's daughter [Image 20 of 20]

    Team sings Happy Birthday to Airman's daughter

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Smith 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    Capt. Colin Maceachern, Security Forces Team Lead, sings Happy Birthday to his seven-year-old daughter, Quinn, via a video link, accompanied by his Airmen from the 102nd and 104th Security Forces Squadrons, in Washington D.C., Jan 21, 2021. The Massachusetts Air National Guard members are in D.C. to provide security support are part of roughly 25,000 National Guard members that were involved in the 59th Presidential Inauguration and supported federal and District authorities to ensure a safe, peaceful ceremony. (Massachusetts National Guard photo by Capt. Aaron Smith)

    This work, Team sings Happy Birthday to Airman's daughter [Image 20 of 20], by Capt. Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    Capitol
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104FW
    PI59

