Team sings Happy Birthday to Airman's daughter

Capt. Colin Maceachern, Security Forces Team Lead, sings Happy Birthday to his seven-year-old daughter, Quinn, via a video link, accompanied by his Airmen from the 102nd and 104th Security Forces Squadrons, in Washington D.C., Jan 21, 2021. The Massachusetts Air National Guard members are in D.C. to provide security support are part of roughly 25,000 National Guard members that were involved in the 59th Presidential Inauguration and supported federal and District authorities to ensure a safe, peaceful ceremony. (Massachusetts National Guard photo by Capt. Aaron Smith)

