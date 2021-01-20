Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Massachusetts National Guard Provides Security in Washington, D.C. [Image 17 of 20]

    Massachusetts National Guard Provides Security in Washington, D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Smith 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the Massachusetts Army National Guard provide security support in Washington D.C., on Inauguration Day, Jan 20, 2021. The soldiers are part of roughly 25,000 National Guard members involved in the 59th Presidential Inauguration and are there in support of federal and District authorities to ensure a safe, peaceful ceremony. (Massachusetts National Guard photo by Capt. Aaron Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 07:37
    Photo ID: 6499261
    VIRIN: 210120-F-VT399-144
    Resolution: 8688x5792
    Size: 15.7 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    This work, Massachusetts National Guard Provides Security in Washington, D.C. [Image 20 of 20], by Capt. Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inauguration
    Massachusetts National Guard
    Capitol
    182nd Infantry
    PI59

