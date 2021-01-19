Massachusetts National Guard Provides Security in Washington

Soldiers from the Massachusetts Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry Regiment, provide security support in Washington D.C., on Jan 19, 2021. The soldiers are part of roughly 25,000 National Guard members supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration and are there in support of federal and District authorities to ensure a safe, peaceful ceremony. (Massachusetts National Guard photo by Capt. Aaron Smith)

