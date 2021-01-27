210127-N-BQ121-0001 PENSACOLA, Fla (Jan. 27, 2021) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Jefferson G. Heidenheimer (left) provides an overview of an AN/SLQ-32(V)6 electronic warfare system as a part of the updated Shipboard Operations Course at Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station. The course is designed to train technicians on the latest version of the AN/SLQ-32(V)6 system. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Raymond M. Donato)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 05:37
|Photo ID:
|6499168
|VIRIN:
|210127-N-BQ121-0001
|Resolution:
|1582x787
|Size:
|269.86 KB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IWTC Corry Station Modernizes AN/SLQ32(V)6 Shipboard Operations Course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IWTC Corry Station Modernizes AN/SLQ32(V)6 Shipboard Operations Course
LEAVE A COMMENT