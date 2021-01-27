Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Corry Station Modernizes AN/SLQ32(V)6 Shipboard Operations Course

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210127-N-BQ121-0001 PENSACOLA, Fla (Jan. 27, 2021) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Jefferson G. Heidenheimer (left) provides an overview of an AN/SLQ-32(V)6 electronic warfare system as a part of the updated Shipboard Operations Course at Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station. The course is designed to train technicians on the latest version of the AN/SLQ-32(V)6 system. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Raymond M. Donato)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 05:37
    Photo ID: 6499168
    VIRIN: 210127-N-BQ121-0001
    Resolution: 1582x787
    Size: 269.86 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    United States Navy

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC Corry Station

