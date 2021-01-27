210127-N-BQ121-0001 PENSACOLA, Fla (Jan. 27, 2021) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Jefferson G. Heidenheimer (left) provides an overview of an AN/SLQ-32(V)6 electronic warfare system as a part of the updated Shipboard Operations Course at Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station. The course is designed to train technicians on the latest version of the AN/SLQ-32(V)6 system. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Raymond M. Donato)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 05:37 Photo ID: 6499168 VIRIN: 210127-N-BQ121-0001 Resolution: 1582x787 Size: 269.86 KB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IWTC Corry Station Modernizes AN/SLQ32(V)6 Shipboard Operations Course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.