Maj. KelliAnn Leli - Memorial Services

Members of the 60th Medical Group salute during the funeral procession of Maj. KelliAnn Leli of Parlin, New Jersey, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 30, 2020. Leli, a member of the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron, died Nov. 27, 2020, in a non-combat related vehicle incident at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karla Parra)

