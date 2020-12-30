Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. KelliAnn Leli - Memorial Services

    UNITED STATES

    12.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 60th Medical Group salute during the funeral procession of Maj. KelliAnn Leli of Parlin, New Jersey, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 30, 2020. Leli, a member of the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron, died Nov. 27, 2020, in a non-combat related vehicle incident at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 03:41
    Photo ID: 6499138
    VIRIN: 201230-F-DU706-1141
    Resolution: 3715x2472
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Maj. KelliAnn Leli - Memorial Services, by A1C Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Funneral DGMC Medic MDG TAFB

