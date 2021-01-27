U.S. Air Force Senior Airman George Weldon, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement & heavey equipment journeyman from Harlem, New York, was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of Feb 22 to 26, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 23:03 Photo ID: 6498777 VIRIN: 210127-F-QQ371-034 Resolution: 5273x6961 Size: 3.66 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SrA George Weldon Airman of the Week [Image 8 of 8], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.