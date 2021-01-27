Spc. Vanessa Remo, a Paralegal Specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stands for a photograph in front of an image of the Liberty Bell in recognition of National Freedom Day, Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 27, 2021. National Freedom Day is an observance that honors the signing of a resolution that proposed the 13th Amendment and also recognizes that America is a symbol of liberty. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 22:31
|Photo ID:
|6498637
|VIRIN:
|210127-A-UQ561-7173
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.27 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Freedom Day, by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT