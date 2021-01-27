Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Freedom Day

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Vanessa Remo, a Paralegal Specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stands for a photograph in front of an image of the Liberty Bell in recognition of National Freedom Day, Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 27, 2021. National Freedom Day is an observance that honors the signing of a resolution that proposed the 13th Amendment and also recognizes that America is a symbol of liberty. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 22:31
    Photo ID: 6498637
    VIRIN: 210127-A-UQ561-7173
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.27 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Freedom Day, by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black/African American

    FORSCOM
    Paralegal
    Black History Month
    People First
    Operation People First
    National Freedom Day

