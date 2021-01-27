Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SrA George Weldon Airman of the Week [Image 6 of 8]

    SrA George Weldon Airman of the Week

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Naoto Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman George Weldon, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement & heavey equipment journeyman from Harlem, New York, was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of Feb 22 to 26, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 23:03
    Photo ID: 6498563
    VIRIN: 210127-F-QQ371-030
    Resolution: 7286x4684
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SrA George Weldon Airman of the Week [Image 8 of 8], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    Kadena Air Base
    Airman of the Week
    Naoto Anazawa
    AOW
    SrA George Weldon

