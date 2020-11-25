2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division prepares Thanksgiving meal for Soldiers, November 25, 2020. The dining facility responsible for preparing the meal, "the Warrior Inn," won first place above three other DFACs for best Thanksgiving meal on Scofield Barracks, Hawaii.
11.25.2020
01.27.2021
|6498547
|201125-A-GG370-456
|640x426
|65.54 KB
|US
|1
|0
Soldiers Prepare Award Winning Feast, Celebrate Thanksgiving as Family
