2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division prepares Thanksgiving meal for Soldiers, November 25, 2020. The dining facility responsible for preparing the meal, "the Warrior Inn," won first place above three other DFACs for best Thanksgiving meal on Scofield Barracks, Hawaii.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.25.2020 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 22:11 Photo ID: 6498543 VIRIN: 201125-A-JZ354-400 Resolution: 640x426 Size: 95.31 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers Prepare Award Winning Feast, Celebrate Thanksgiving as Family [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.