Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Forward Deployed, USS Germantown (LSD 42) Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    Forward Deployed, USS Germantown (LSD 42) Holds Change of Command

    JAPAN

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Pickett 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    210120-N-SF23O-1108
    SASEBO, Japan (January 20, 2021) CDR Cullen M. Greenfield, right, delivers remarks at change of command ceremony aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Greenfield relieved CDR Christopher M. Causee, left, as commanding officer of Germantown. Germantown, part of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 20:29
    Photo ID: 6498062
    VIRIN: 210120-N-SF230-1108
    Resolution: 6444x4603
    Size: 975.17 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forward Deployed, USS Germantown (LSD 42) Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Gregory Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Forward Deployed, USS Germantown (LSD 42) Holds Change of Command
    Forward Deployed, USS Germantown (LSD 42) Holds Change of Command
    Forward Deployed, USS Germantown (LSD 42) Holds Change of Command
    Forward Deployed, USS Germantown (LSD 42) Holds Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    TAGS

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT