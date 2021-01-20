Forward Deployed, USS Germantown (LSD 42) Holds Change of Command

210120-N-SF23O-1108
SASEBO, Japan (January 20, 2021) CDR Cullen M. Greenfield, right, delivers remarks at change of command ceremony aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Greenfield relieved CDR Christopher M. Causee, left, as commanding officer of Germantown. Germantown, part of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/ Released)
|01.20.2021
|01.27.2021 20:29
