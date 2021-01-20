Forward Deployed, USS Germantown (LSD 42) Holds Change of Command

210120-N-SF23O-1059

SASEBO, Japan (January 20, 2021) Capt. Ed Thompson, deputy commodore, of Task Force 76 right addresses a virtual audience during a change of command aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). CDR Cullen M. Greenfield, middle, relived CDR Christopher M. Causee, left, as the commanding officer of Germantown. Germantown, part of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Into-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/ Released)

