Soldiers from A Battery, 1st/120th Field Artillery, Wisconsin National Guard, are seen amidst the smoke and some swirling snow after a firing mission with an M-119 Howitzer during Winter Strike 21 at Camp Grayling Maneuver Center, Mich., Jan. 27, 2021. Winter Strike 21 is a cold weather readiness event held as part of the Northern Strike exercise series that offers the Michigan National Guard’s unparalleled facilities as a venue for U.S. and coalition forces to receive advanced All-Domain joint fires training in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 20:23
|Photo ID:
|6497925
|VIRIN:
|210127-Z-VA676-1028
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|8.91 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter Strike 2021 [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
