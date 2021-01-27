Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Winter Strike 2021 [Image 8 of 13]

    Winter Strike 2021

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Soldiers from 1st/120th Field Artillery, Wisconsin National Guard, prepare to transport a M-119 Howitzer into firing position after the artillery piece was transported via helicopter into the field during Winter Strike 21 at Camp Grayling Maneuver Center, Mich., Jan. 27, 2021. Winter Strike 21 is a cold weather readiness event held as part of the Northern Strike exercise series that offers the Michigan National Guard’s unparalleled facilities as a venue for U.S. and coalition forces to receive advanced All-Domain joint fires training in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 20:23
    Photo ID: 6497921
    VIRIN: 210127-Z-VA676-0036
    Resolution: 4372x2915
    Size: 10.39 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Strike 2021 [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Winter Strike 2021
    Winter Strike 2021
    Winter Strike 2021
    Winter Strike 2021
    Winter Strike 2021
    Winter Strike 2021
    Winter Strike 2021
    Winter Strike 2021
    Winter Strike 2021
    Winter Strike 2021
    Winter Strike 2021
    Winter Strike 2021
    Winter Strike 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cold
    winter
    Grayling
    Michgan
    Winter Strike 21
    Northern Strike 21-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT