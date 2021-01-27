Winter Strike 2021

Soldiers from 1st/120th Field Artillery, Wisconsin National Guard, prepare to transport a M-119 Howitzer into firing position after the artillery piece was transported via helicopter into the field during Winter Strike 21 at Camp Grayling Maneuver Center, Mich., Jan. 27, 2021. Winter Strike 21 is a cold weather readiness event held as part of the Northern Strike exercise series that offers the Michigan National Guard’s unparalleled facilities as a venue for U.S. and coalition forces to receive advanced All-Domain joint fires training in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

