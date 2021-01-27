Winter Strike 2021

Snow flies into the air as a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the Illinois National Guard transports a M-119 Howitzer the field during Winter Strike 21 at Camp Grayling Maneuver Center, Mich., Jan. 27, 2021. Winter Strike 21 is a cold weather readiness event held as part of the Northern Strike exercise series that offers the Michigan National Guard’s unparalleled facilities as a venue for U.S. and coalition forces to receive advanced All-Domain joint fires training in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

