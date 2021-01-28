CFAO Morning Colors

KADENA, Japan (Jan. 28, 2021) Chief petty officer (CPO) selectees perform morning colors onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Jan. 28, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 19:12
|Photo ID:
|6497655
|VIRIN:
|210128-N-QY759-0003
|Resolution:
|6173x4410
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
