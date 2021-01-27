210127-N-DK042-1011 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 27, 2021) Seaman Erikson Gomes, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), lifts the mast of an Improved Navy Lighterage System craft on NAB Coronado, Jan. 27, 2021. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 19:00 Photo ID: 6497619 VIRIN: 210127-N-DK042-1011 Resolution: 5388x3592 Size: 1.14 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACB-1 Sailor Lifts Mast, by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.