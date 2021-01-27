Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ACB-1 Sailor Lifts Mast

    ACB-1 Sailor Lifts Mast

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Storm Henry 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    210127-N-DK042-1011 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 27, 2021) Seaman Erikson Gomes, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), lifts the mast of an Improved Navy Lighterage System craft on NAB Coronado, Jan. 27, 2021. ACB 1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation in support of amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Storm Henry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 19:00
    Photo ID: 6497619
    VIRIN: 210127-N-DK042-1011
    Resolution: 5388x3592
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACB-1 Sailor Lifts Mast, by PO2 Storm Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Boat

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1
    NAB Coronado
    ACB 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT