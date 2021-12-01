JRTC3/82DRE

Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, get screened for COVID-19 at Fort Bragg, N.C. in preparation for their Joint Readiness Training Center rotation on Fort Polk La, January 12th, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit’s deployment readiness since the assumption of responsibility as the Army’s Immediate Response Force in December 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Cody Parsons)

