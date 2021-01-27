Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Secretary Austin Speaks with Indian Counterpart

    Secretary Austin Speaks with Indian Counterpart

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 14:08
    Photo ID: 6496676
    VIRIN: 210127-D-BN624-0009
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.4 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Speaks with Indian Counterpart, by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    India
    SecDef
    Lloyd Austin
    Rajnath Singh
    SECDEFAustin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT