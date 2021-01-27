Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 14:08
|Photo ID:
|6496676
|VIRIN:
|210127-D-BN624-0009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.4 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Secretary Austin Speaks with Indian Counterpart, by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
