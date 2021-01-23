Joint Task Force-Bravo and 7th Special Forces Group service members examine trees and shelter building materials for survival training during Exercise Mercury at Panama, Jan. 23, 2021. JTF-Bravo is committed to ensuring safe and effective training that validates our ability to work with our Panamanian partners to respond to contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

