    Survival Training during Exercise Mercury [Image 6 of 10]

    Survival Training during Exercise Mercury

    PANAMA

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo and 7th Special Forces Group service members examine trees and shelter building materials for survival training during Exercise Mercury at Panama, Jan. 23, 2021. JTF-Bravo is committed to ensuring safe and effective training that validates our ability to work with our Panamanian partners to respond to contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 12:04
    Photo ID: 6496585
    VIRIN: 210123-F-LG031-1564
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 32.1 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Survival Training during Exercise Mercury [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panama
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    USSOUTHCOM
    Mercury21

