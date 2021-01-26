Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 11:37 Photo ID: 6496570 VIRIN: 210126-F-LC363-1076 Resolution: 5490x3088 Size: 7.1 MB Location: LA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Bombers showcase airpower in the Middle East [Image 4 of 4], by Jack Holt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.