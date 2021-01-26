Three B-52H Stratofortresses take off from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 11:34
|Photo ID:
|6496557
|VIRIN:
|210126-F-LC363-1071
|Resolution:
|5095x2866
|Size:
|5.98 MB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bombers showcase airpower in the Middle East [Image 4 of 4], by Jack Holt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT