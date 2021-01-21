Oklahoma National Guard members cap historic mission with promotions and reenlistments

Spc. Patrick Padilla, an Oklahoma City resident and medic with the 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, reenlists in the Oklahoma Army National Guard for six years at the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones)

