Oklahoma National Guard members cap historic mission with promotions and reenlistments

Spc. Carolina Ramirez, an Oklahoma City resident and member of the 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard, is promoted in front of the steps to the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones)

