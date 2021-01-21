Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard members cap historic mission with promotions and reenlistments [Image 6 of 12]

    Oklahoma National Guard members cap historic mission with promotions and reenlistments

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones 

    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    (left to right) Sgt. Joseph Kaiser, of Boynton, Oklahoma, Sgt. Zachary Smith, of Tuttle, Oklahoma, Spc. Corey Davis, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Spc. Donald Underwood, of Norman, Oklahoma, all members of the 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard reenlist in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones)

    This work, Oklahoma National Guard members cap historic mission with promotions and reenlistments [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oklahoma
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59

