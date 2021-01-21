Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers from the 545th Brigade Engineer Battalion and 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 11:39 Photo ID: 6496523 VIRIN: 210121-Z-RH707-1003 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 6.61 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oklahoma National Guard members cap historic mission with promotions and reenlistments [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.