Navy League honors USTRANSCOM Sailor for leadership, mentoring during pandemic

U.S. Navy Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Daniel O’Neal stands in front of U.S. Transportation Command with his letter from the Navy League of St. Louis Area Council announcing his selection as the Enlisted category 2020 Award of Excellence for intelligence operations leadership, mentoring, volunteering and academic achievement. Due to COVID-19, the award will be presented at USTRANSCOM in lieu of the usual annual award dinner. (USTRANSCOM photo by U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ann W. Jefferson)

