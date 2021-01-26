Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy League honors USTRANSCOM Sailor for leadership, mentoring during pandemic

    IL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by michelle gigante 

    U.S. Transportation Command

    U.S. Navy Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Daniel O’Neal stands in front of U.S. Transportation Command with his letter from the Navy League of St. Louis Area Council announcing his selection as the Enlisted category 2020 Award of Excellence for intelligence operations leadership, mentoring, volunteering and academic achievement. Due to COVID-19, the award will be presented at USTRANSCOM in lieu of the usual annual award dinner. (USTRANSCOM photo by U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ann W. Jefferson)

    USTRANSCOM
    Navy League of St. Louis

