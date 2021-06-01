Lt. Cmdr. Jasmyne Irizarry, a perioperative nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, opens a sequential compression device for a patient prior to surgery. Irizarry recently earned advanced standing as a Certified Surgical Services Manager and CNOR advanced perioperative certification. Naval Hospital JacksonviIle has been recognized as a "CNOR Strong" facility by the Competency & Credentialing Institute. Irizarry, a native of Passaic, New Jersey who holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Jacksonville University, says “Nursing is a profession that requires a lifelong dedication to learning and
professional growth. Receiving a certification not only validates our knowledge, skills, and abilities in a specific specialty, but also establishes professionalism, clinical competence, and our commitment to
providing high quality patient care.” #FacesofNHJax
Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 07:53
Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
