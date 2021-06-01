Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perioperative nurse

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Lt. Cmdr. Jasmyne Irizarry, a perioperative nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, opens a sequential compression device for a patient prior to surgery. Irizarry recently earned advanced standing as a Certified Surgical Services Manager and CNOR advanced perioperative certification. Naval Hospital JacksonviIle has been recognized as a "CNOR Strong" facility by the Competency & Credentialing Institute. Irizarry, a native of Passaic, New Jersey who holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Jacksonville University, says “Nursing is a profession that requires a lifelong dedication to learning and
    professional growth. Receiving a certification not only validates our knowledge, skills, and abilities in a specific specialty, but also establishes professionalism, clinical competence, and our commitment to
    providing high quality patient care.” #FacesofNHJax

