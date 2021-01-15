Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID vaccine: 75 +

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Beneficiaries age 75 and up can get a COVID-19 vaccine by scheduling an appointment at: https://Navy.Care or on the Navy Care app. In this photo, Sarah Hunt gets a COVID vaccine. Hunt says “I wanted to protect my family, myself and others from the spread." Vaccines are currently being offered to on-base healthcare personnel and first responders assigned to NAS Jacksonville or NS Mayport, critical national capabilities forces, deploying forces, frontline essential workers, and beneficiaries age 75 and up. COVID-19 vaccines are not available by walk-in for non-hospital personnel. For the critical priority active duty groups and frontline essential workers, appointments are made for each command (via each command's leadership). We will publish when vaccine is available to additional populations. Learn more at: www.tricare.mil/covidvaccine — or at: https://jacksonville.tricare.mil/News-Gallery/Alerts/Article/2467414/covid-19-vaccine/. #FacesofNHJax #COVID19vaccine #SinkCOVID

    IMAGE INFO

    #FacesofNHJax #COVID19vaccine #SinkCOVID

