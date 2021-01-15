Beneficiaries age 75 and up can get a COVID-19 vaccine by scheduling an appointment at: https://Navy.Care or on the Navy Care app. In this photo, Sarah Hunt gets a COVID vaccine. Hunt says “I wanted to protect my family, myself and others from the spread." Vaccines are currently being offered to on-base healthcare personnel and first responders assigned to NAS Jacksonville or NS Mayport, critical national capabilities forces, deploying forces, frontline essential workers, and beneficiaries age 75 and up. COVID-19 vaccines are not available by walk-in for non-hospital personnel. For the critical priority active duty groups and frontline essential workers, appointments are made for each command (via each command's leadership). We will publish when vaccine is available to additional populations. Learn more at: www.tricare.mil/covidvaccine — or at: https://jacksonville.tricare.mil/News-Gallery/Alerts/Article/2467414/covid-19-vaccine/. #FacesofNHJax #COVID19vaccine #SinkCOVID

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 07:48 Photo ID: 6496384 VIRIN: 210115-N-QA097-653 Resolution: 3082x2532 Size: 944.39 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID vaccine: 75 +, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.