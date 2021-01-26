Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bombers showcase airpower in the Middle East

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress' take off from Barksdale Air Force Base, LA, during a bomber task force mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 26, 2021. The bomber deployment underscores the U.S. Military's commitment to regional security and demonstrates a unique ability to rapidly deploy on short notice. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds of altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the United States with a global strike capability.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

