U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress' take off from Barksdale Air Force Base, LA, during a bomber task force mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 26, 2021. The bomber deployment underscores the U.S. Military's commitment to regional security and demonstrates a unique ability to rapidly deploy on short notice. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds of altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the United States with a global strike capability.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 07:29 Photo ID: 6496375 VIRIN: 210126-F-LC363-1023 Resolution: 5230x2942 Size: 6.87 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bombers showcase airpower in the Middle East, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.