Bombers showcase airpower in the Middle East

U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress' take off from Barksdale Air Force Base, LA, during a bomber task force mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 26, 2021. The bomber deployment underscores the U.S. Military's commitment to regional security and demonstrates a unique ability to rapidly deploy on short notice. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds of altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the United States with a global strike capability.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|01.26.2021
|01.27.2021 07:29
|6496375
|210126-F-LC363-1023
|5230x2942
|6.87 MB
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|10
|4
