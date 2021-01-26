A Soldier assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa engages pop-up targets with an M17 pistol during marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range in Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 07:14
|Photo ID:
|6496371
|VIRIN:
|210126-A-DO858-0204
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, M17 pistol training [Image 9 of 9], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT