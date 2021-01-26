Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    M17 pistol training [Image 6 of 9]

    M17 pistol training

    AVIANO, ITALY

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A Soldier assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa engages pop-up targets with an M17 pistol during marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range in Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 26, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 07:14
    Photo ID: 6496371
    VIRIN: 210126-A-DO858-0204
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M17 pistol training [Image 9 of 9], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    M17 pistol training
    M17 pistol training
    M17 pistol training
    M17 pistol training
    M17 pistol training
    M17 pistol training
    M17 pistol training
    M17 pistol training
    M17 pistol training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Africa
    EUCOM
    StrongEurope
    TrainingDoneRight
    SETAF-AF
    U.S.ArmySouthernEuropeanTaskForce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT