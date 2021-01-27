Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia [Image 10 of 10]

    Awards Quarters Diego Garcia

    FPO, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 27, 2021) – Ritchie H. Columna, the Navy Gateway Inns and Suites management specialist for U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives the Junior Civilian of the Year award from Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, Jan. 27, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

    This work, Awards Quarters Diego Garcia [Image 10 of 10], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

