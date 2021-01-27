Awards Quarters Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 27, 2021) – Ritchie H. Columna, the Navy Gateway Inns and Suites management specialist for U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives the Junior Civilian of the Year award from Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, Jan. 27, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

