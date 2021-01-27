Awards Quarters Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 27, 2021) – Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Alexander B. Allen, the leading petty officer assigned to the Air Operations Department of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal from Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, Jan. 27, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

