Awards Quarters Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 27, 2021) – Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon W. Shelander, the public affairs officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, Jan. 27, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

Date Taken: 01.27.2021