Members of the Incident Management Team Work at the EOC During an ITT Drill

210126-N-AZ866-0166 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 26, 2021) Members of the Incident Management Team work in the Emergency Operations Center during an Installation Training Team drill at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 26, 2021. The drill allowed NSA Souda Bay to validate the installation’s anti-terrorism and active shooter plans and responses, and to practice standard operating procedures during these types of events. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

