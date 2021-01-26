Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Members of the Incident Management Team Work at the EOC During an ITT Drill [Image 1 of 2]

    Members of the Incident Management Team Work at the EOC During an ITT Drill

    GREECE

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210126-N-AZ866-0160 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 26, 2021) Members of the Incident Management Team work in the Emergency Operations Center during an Installation Training Team drill at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Jan. 26, 2021. The drill allowed NSA Souda Bay to validate the installation’s anti-terrorism and active shooter plans and responses, and to practice standard operating procedures during these types of events. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 03:28
    Photo ID: 6496275
    VIRIN: 210126-N-AZ866-0160
    Resolution: 4539x2933
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the Incident Management Team Work at the EOC During an ITT Drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Members of the Incident Management Team Work at the EOC During an ITT Drill
    Members of the Incident Management Team Work at the EOC During an ITT Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Greece
    U.S. Navy
    EOC
    NSA Souda Bay
    ITT drill
    Incident Management Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT