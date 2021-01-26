Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition Tactical Combat Casualty Care Lane [Image 1 of 2]

    2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition Tactical Combat Casualty Care Lane

    FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Spc. Keion Jackson 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Spc. Anchor Jennison and his teammate Sgt. Tyrel Trainor, both assigned to 4th Infantry Division, conduct first aid on a simulated casualty on Fort Gordon, Ga., Jan. 26, 2021. Spc. Jennison and Sgt. Trainor are both competitors in the 2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition (ABMC). To qualify, Soldiers must have already earned the Combat Medical Badge or the Expert Field Medical Badge. The ABMC is taking place from Jan. 25-28 at Fort Gordon, Ga. Soldiers will compete in teams of two for the Army Best Medic title. The 72-hour event is physically and intellectually challenging. The Soldiers must operate in a demanding, continuous, and realistic operational environment. This year's competition takes place amid the corona virus global pandemic. The Soldiers reported early to participate in a restriction of movement process. The event will take place inside of a "COVID-bubble". The bubble requires COVID testing and strict adherence to avoiding under 20 feet of contact with anyone outside of the bubble. Even those outside of the bubble must be tested for the virus. This year's event is hosted by the Army's Regional Health Command-Atlantic. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Keion Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 21:05
    Photo ID: 6496162
    VIRIN: 210126-A-HF807-209
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: FORT GORDON, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition Tactical Combat Casualty Care Lane [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Keion Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition Tactical Combat Casualty Care Lane
    2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition Tactical Combat Casualty Care Lane

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Medic
    Army Best Medic Competition
    ABMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT