2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition Tactical Combat Casualty Care Lane

Spc. Anchor Jennison and his teammate Sgt. Tyrel Trainor, both assigned to 4th Infantry Division, conduct first aid on a simulated casualty on Fort Gordon, Ga., Jan. 26, 2021. Spc. Jennison and Sgt. Trainor are both competitors in the 2021 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition (ABMC). To qualify, Soldiers must have already earned the Combat Medical Badge or the Expert Field Medical Badge. The ABMC is taking place from Jan. 25-28 at Fort Gordon, Ga. Soldiers will compete in teams of two for the Army Best Medic title. The 72-hour event is physically and intellectually challenging. The Soldiers must operate in a demanding, continuous, and realistic operational environment. This year's competition takes place amid the corona virus global pandemic. The Soldiers reported early to participate in a restriction of movement process. The event will take place inside of a "COVID-bubble". The bubble requires COVID testing and strict adherence to avoiding under 20 feet of contact with anyone outside of the bubble. Even those outside of the bubble must be tested for the virus. This year's event is hosted by the Army's Regional Health Command-Atlantic. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Keion Jackson)

