JTF-CS Conducts Exercise Sudden Response 21

210126-N-PC620-0078 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 26, 2021) Navy Damage Controlman 2nd Class Thaddeus Malone, the J35 orders non-commissioned officer at Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS), updates a mission assignment and task order tracker as part of his watch-standing duties inside the Joint Operations Center at JTF-CS headquarters during Exercise Sudden Response 21. Military units comprising the Defense Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Force (DCRF) are participating in Exercise Sudden Response January 21-27, 2021 near Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wa., Camp Rilea, Ore., and at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Teams from Task Force (TF) Aviation, TF Logistics, TF Medical and TF Operations, rehearsed force and equipment employment, life-saving operations and web-based collaborative tools to ensure their ability to execute the Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA) mission they assumed June 1, 2020. The DCRF consists of about 5,200 personnel from military units located throughout the nation who come together to help fellow Americans in the event of a catastrophic crisis response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

